Tullamore Court Hotel acquired by iNua Hospitality

Irish-owned hotel group iNua Hospitality has acquired the four-star Tullamore Court Hotel from John Flanagan Developments.

The group, which will acquire the 103-bedroom hotel at the end of next month, said all existing management and employees would continue with the business.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

“The Tullamore Court Hotel is a household name in the midlands with significant year-round business,” said iNua Hospitality’s chief operating officer Sean O’Driscoll.

“We are very aware that the hotel is an important part of the local community and, alongside the team at the Tullamore Court Hotel, we are looking forward to playing an active role in the community of Tullamore.”

The purchase is being financed by Cork-based Blackbee Investments.

This is the eighth hotel to join iNua’s portfolio. The company had revenues of €50 million last year, and with the addition of the Tullamore Court Hotel it will have 900 hotel rooms and more than 1,200 employees.

It also owns the five-star Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in Killarney, the Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, the Hillgrove Hotel & Spa in Monaghan and the Radisson Blu Hotels in Cork, Limerick, Athlone and Sligo.