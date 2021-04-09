Tui to raise up to €400m ahead of summer holiday season

Tui, Europe’s largest travel company, is to raise up to €400 million via a convertible bond as it manages the impact of the pandemic on its business.

The Germany-based group said on Friday that it would initially aim to raise €350 million, with the option for €50m more. The proceeds will be used “to further improve [the] liquidity position as the Covid-19 crisis continues and subsequently for the repayment of existing financing instruments”.

Tui has gone through a series of refinancing deals as the pandemic has progressed. The latest was a €1.8bn package, announced in December, which included a €500m rights issue and backing from the German Economic Support Fund.

Losses

Tui, which sells holidays to 180 countries, has suffered heavy losses during the pandemic. The tour operator reported a €3.2 billion pre-tax loss in the year to the end of September.

Last month, it said it had sufficient liquidity until the summer and that booking trends were encouraging. “In the German and UK markets, holidaymakers are expected to show considerable pent-up demand,” it added.

However, Richard Clarke, an analyst at Bernstein, said recent announcements about holidays from politicians in Germany and the UK looked like a “net negative” for Tui.

“The mood music for Tui is looking pessimistic in both countries,” Clarke said. “In Germany, foreign travel has been scorned by politicians in the media, while the UK government has confirmed summer holidays will require a?.?.?.?PCR test. Both of these moves will hit Tui’s bookings.”

Tui’s share price fell 6.7 per cent to 370.60p during mid-morning trading in London.

The uneven rollout of vaccines and a new wave of cases and lockdowns in Europe have stalled a surge in summer holiday bookings, damping industry hopes for 2021.

Bookings

Between early February and late March, confirmed bookings for summer 2021 remained stagnant at 2.8 million, with 180,000 additional bookings during the period counteracted by a rise in cancellations.

Stuart Gordon, leisure analyst at Berenberg, said despite the extra liquidity from the bond Tui’s cash position would be “tested” later in the year.

“Tui is burning €250 million-300 million a month and that’s a big problem,” Mr Gordon said. “If nobody goes on holiday, they will run out of money by October. However, even if they have a good summer, many of their customers will be using vouchers from last year, meaning cash to pay suppliers towards the end of the year could be tight.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021