Transdev wins new contract to operate and maintain Luas

Transdev has been awarded a new contract to operate and manage the Luas for the next six years.

The contract, which includes an option to renew the deal for a further five years, comes into effect in December. It will see the company operating and maintaining the light rail service, which includes 73 trams operating over 42km of track.

Transdev has operated the Luas since it started operation in 2004. However, the maintenance contract had been held by Alstom.

Some 42 million passenger journeys were recorded on the Luas last year across both lines.

Great honour

Transdev currently operates 23 light rail systems in eight countries and was recently granted a contract for the new €330 million Parramatta line in Sydney, Australia.

“It’s a great honour for Transdev to now have a much-expanded role in both operating and maintaining Dublin’s light rail network. As the Luas operator for its first 15 years in service, and now until the end of 2025, we are proud to now ensure maintenance of Dublin’s tram lines,” said Thierry Mallet, chairman and chief executive of Transdev.