Tourism transport operators will be eligible for funding scheme, Fáilte Ireland says

Tourism transport operators such as car rental companies, chauffeur and limousine businesses and escorted tour providers will be eligible to apply for funding under the next stage of the Tourism Business Continuity Scheme, Fáilte Ireland has said.

An allocation of €55 million was allocated in Budget 2021 for a programme of funding under the strategic Tourism Business Continuity Scheme. Fáilte Ireland said it will open applications on April 8th.

The scheme is designed to help strategically important tourism businesses through a direct financial contribution to support them with future operational and continuity plans. Fáilte Ireland is responsible for developing and administering the scheme.

Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly said the “long-term survival of strategic tourism transport businesses is extremely challenging due to their reliance on international visitors”.

“This scheme is part of Fáilte Ireland’s work to support those vulnerable but viable strategic tourism businesses to survive the current crisis by offsetting their fixed costs while they are unable to operate,” he said.

“Research shows that exploring Ireland by car is popular with US visitors especially. In 2019, 43 per cent of all American holidaymakers hired a car while visiting Ireland.”