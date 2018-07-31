Tourism’s 9% special Vat rate is a ‘deadweight’, report says

The Department of Finance has calculated that the special 9 per cent Vat for tourism has cost €2.6 billion since its introduction in 2011, including €490 million in tax foregone last year.

In a review of the rate that has been published on the department’s website, officials question whether the rate is still “relevant” given the booming state of the tourism sector, which is at record highs.

The rate was originally cut from 13.5 per cent in 2011 as a temporary stimulus for the sector at the height of the recession.

However, successive governments have retained it under intense lobbying from the tourism industry, which argues that the 9 per cent rate is closer to the international average.

The department’s report suggests that the rate’s economic usefulness has declined since its introduction, and decries the scale of its cost in tax foregone as a “deadweight” when set against “the limited benefits” of retaining the rate.

The report suggests there is scope for increasing the rate in the upcoming budget without damaging employment or demand from tourists to visit Ireland, which last year welcomed a record 10 million overseas guests.

Officials also warn that leaving the stimulus rate in place risks overheating the tourism sector and damaging overall economic productivity.

“With an economy at close to full capacity, further stimulus in the sector can lead to a misallocation of [capital and labour resources],” the reports states.

Industry groups such as the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation, have warned against raising the rate, suggesting it would damage future growth prospects and reverse an initiative that the industry credits with helping to create thousands of jobs.