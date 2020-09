Tourism and aviation players demand that von der Leyen end EU travel chaos

Groups representing Irish and EU aviation and tourism are calling on European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to end travel chaos in the bloc.

Organisations backed by Ryanair, the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, Aer Lingus parent, International Airlines’ Group, DAA, and regional carriers such as Dublin-based ASL Aviation Group, have written to Ms von der Leyen, welcoming the commission’s proposed Covid-19 travel restrictions framework.

However, their letter points out that many member states may be reluctant to take co-ordinated action, potentially killing any chance of recovery from the pandemic’s impact on their industry.

“This chaotic situation requires your immediate personal involvement, as president of the European Commission,” the letter says.

“We are thus urging you make this issue a top priority and calling on you to address this issue directly with the Heads of State and Government.”

The industry urges Ms von der Leyen to ensure the commission implements an EU testing protocol to avoid quarantines and re-open borders.

The organisations include the European Cockpit Association, which represents pilots’ unions, Airlines for Europe, backed the bloc’s biggest carriers, Airports Council Internationl Europe, and European Regions Airline Association (ERA).

Quarantines

Signatories include Andrew Kelly, head of communications at ASL, who is president of ERA.

The letter points out that tourism and travel employ 27 million people across the EU and generate around 10 per cent of bloc’s wealth.

“Extreme travel restrictions – in particular quarantines – are anything but risk-based,” the letter states.

“ They are not an effective way to fight the epidemic, and the European Centre for Disease Control formally advises states against such restrictions.”

The organisations want the commission to bring together member states, industry and medics to develop a testing protocol.

“This would bring the travel and tourism sectors in line with what it being done for all other sectors in terms of risk management, for which states are not following a zero-risk strategy,” the industry argues.

The Republic is continuing with its travel restrictions, which demand that travellers from countries not on a “green list” of states isolate themselves for 14 days following their arrival.

The Government imposed a new green list from Monday, September 21st, limited to just seven countries, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia,­Lithuania and Poland.