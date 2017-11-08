Titanic boss jumps ship for Hotel Westport

The boss of one of Belfast’s top tourism attractions is jumping ship to become the new chief executive of Westport House and Hotel Westport in Co Mayo next year.

Tim Husbands, the award-winning chief executive of Titanic Belfast, is widely credited with helping the Titanic attraction to win the title of the “world’s leading tourism attraction”. Many in the North’s tourism sector have expressed their surprise and disappointment that Mr Husbands is to relocate next year and praised both the work that the Nottingham born tourist chief has done and his past commitment to Belfast.

Mr Husbands has been at the helm of Titanic Belfast since it opened in 2012. He was previously managing director of Belfast’s Waterfront and the Ulster Hall. He also helped bring the Tall Ships Festival and the MTV Music Awards to Belfast.

Westport House and Hotel Westport are owned by the Hughes Group which is headquartered in Westport.