Titanic Belfast uses ‘extensive cash reserves’ to sustain business during Covid-19

The company behind one of the island’s most popular visitor attractions, Titanic Belfast has been using extensive cash reserves and the UK Government’s furlough scheme to sustain the business during Covid-19.

Accounts for Titanic Belfast Ltd show that the attraction enjoyed “a very successful trading year” before Covid-19 shut down the business for protracted periods during the pandemic.

The accounts show that the business sustained a 17 per cent decline in pre-tax profits to £3.48 million (€4 million) in the 12 months to the end of March, 2020.

Revenues declining by 4.5 per cent from £17.93 million to £17.1 million during the 12 month period with visitor numbers amounting to 824,479.

Dividend

The company paid out a dividend of £3.75 million. It paid a dividend payout of £1.65 million in the previous year.

The directors noted that when allowed to open during the pandemic, Titanic Belfast “has experienced a circa 70 per cent reduction in visitor numbers given the lack of international visitors”.

The accounts said that Titanic Belfast is relying “on substantial Government assistance which is being provided to mitigate the negative effects on trading due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Titanic Belfast has secured £1.63 million in Heritage Lottery Funding from Dept of the Communities, the accounts said.

The directors also said that Titanic Belfast is relying on the forbearance of the Maritime Belfast Trust in respect of contractual commitments of money to be paid annually relating to a sinking fund for exhibition upgrades.

They state that the company “has reached agreement in principle for the deferment of these payment obligations”.

Profit

During fiscal 2020, numbers employed increased from 221 to 292 as staff costs rose from £4.18 million to £4.36 million.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of £553,017.

The firm recorded a post tax profit of £2.88 million after paying corporation tax of £603,841.

The profit last year, offset by the dividend pay-out, resulted in accumulated profits decreasing from £2.77 million to £1.9 million

The firm’s cash more than halved in the 12 months to the end of March, 2020 from £4.4 million to £1.9 million.