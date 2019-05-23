Thomas Cook receives offer for northern European business

TEmbattled travel group Thomas Cook on Thursday said it received an unsolicited bid for its northern European business from the private equity firm Triton Partners.

The UK-based company confirmed that Triton had put forward a “highly preliminary and unsolicited indicative offer” for the Thomas Cook airline and tour operator business in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, which accounts for around 17 per cent of the company’s revenues.

The bid comes after a week in which Thomas Cook’s share price fell nearly 40 per cent after it revealed a record £1.5 billion (€1.7 billion) loss for the first half of the year and had its equity valued at zero by analysts from the investment bank Citi.

Thomas Cook’s presence in the Nordics came after its 2007 merger with MyTravel Group which included Scandinavian travel firms Ving, Spies and Tjäreborg. In its most recent full-year results, Thomas Cook said that its Northern European operations had revenues of £1.3 billion. The tour operator had the highest booking rate of all of Thomas Cook’s tour operations divisions at 72 per cent.

In an announcement to the stock market, Thomas Cook said that it was looking at the offer alongside the sale of its profitable airline, which it announced in February as part of a company-wide restructuring process.

“The group has received multiple bids, including for the whole, and parts, of the airline business and the Board of Thomas Cook Group will consider these approaches with the aim of maximising value for all shareholders,” it said.

Triton Partners could not be reached for comment.

Lufthansa confirmed it placed a bid for the airline in May, and Virgin Atlantic is also understood to have expressed an interest.

Thomas Cook added that there was “no certainty” that a deal with Triton Partners would be completed.

Shares in Thomas Cook rose almost 7 per cent on previous close following the news, recouping some losses from the morning provoked by further downgrades in Thomas Cook’s credit rating by Fitch and S&P Global. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019