The ‘new normal’ in Dalata Hotels will include face masks

With tourist hotspots like Italy (June 3rd) and Spain (July 1st) opening their borders again to visitors and Ryanair planning to resume 40 per cent of its schedule in five weeks’ time, many Irish people might be thinking of getting away for a summer break. There’s also the option of a staycation once hotels here reopen from July 20th.

But what will the “new normal” look like in hotels, post the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions?

Pat McCann, chief executive of Dalata Hotels, the country’s largest hotel chain, gave a sneak preview on Wednesday in a message to staff and customers.

“Before you arrive at our hotels, you will have the option of checking in online, so all you have to do is collect your bedroom key from our screened reception desk,” he said. Online check-out will also be an option.

“Strict protocols on lift usage will be displayed on each floor” when you go to access your bedrooms.

Bedroom doors will have a seal on them that will break on entering, indicating that a room has been cleaned.

“We will fog the room with a special device that deals very effectively with viruses and other air and surface contaminants. This device is used in clean room technology throughout the pharmaceutical sector and in some hospitals.”

There will be food and beverage options via room service and the main restaurants, with “protocols in place”.

“Like, for example, providing plenty of hand sanitisers around each hotel, providing nose and mouth masks to employees, and clearly marking public areas to ensure social distancing.

“We are doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of all our guests, employees and suppliers,” McCann said. “Above all, we want you as our guest, whether you are on business or leisure, to have a relaxed enjoyable stay with us.”

Given the backdrop, that might be the tricky part.