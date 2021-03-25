Tayto Park wins approval for new €15.5m roller coaster

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to Tayto Park for a new €15.5 million ‘Coaster 2021’ roller coaster for the theme park.

This clears the way for the construction of the roller coaster which is comprised of a 31-metre-high and 748-metre-long Suspended Thrill Coaster (STC) and a 24.2-metre-high, 238-metre-long Family Boomerang (FB) ride.

The decision brings to an end a planning battle lasting two years and four months as Tayto Park owner, Raymond Coyle had sought to secure planning permission for the new attraction.

A previous roller coaster proposed for Tayto Park was refused planning permission in July 2019 by the appeals board due, in part, to the noise impact of people’s screams on local residents’ properties.

Now, the board has overruled its own inspector Dolores McCague who recommended that planning permission be refused for the new project, again due to the noise impact and consequent effect on property values. Mr Coyle’s Ashbourne Visitor Centre Ltd’s revised plan provides for a €1.5 million spend on 14 separate noise reduction methods. In her report, Ms McCague said that the application did not reveal the noise impact from screaming by patrons on the roller coaster.

‘Primitive sound’

Ms McCague said: “A scream is a primitive sound, calling out danger and shouting for help. It is a particularly distinctive sound. Screaming has a much more visceral impact on the listener than any other sound.”

Ms McCague also recommended that planning permission be refused as the development would exacerbate the capacity and congestion issues on the N2. However, the board found that the proposed development would not have an adverse impact on population and human health associated with noise.

The board said that it was satisfied that the mitigation measures proposed are adequate and acceptable. The board also found that the proposal would not exacerbate the current identified capacity and congestion issues on the N2.

The board decision upholds a decision by Meath County Council to grant planning permission for the project last year.

Mr Coyle has promised that any screams from patrons will be drowned out. The roller coaster designers reoriented the tracks to direct noise back into the park and away from housing in the area. Other noise-reducing design features include three tunnels, underground sections, extensive planting of trees, shrubbery and foliage and a sound barrier.