Struggling travel sector asked to pay ‘utterly unfair’ bonds, committee hears

Travel agents are being asked to pay “utterly unfair” bond fees to merchant service providers (MSPs) that will render it “impossible” for many in the sector to recover after the pandemic, an Oireachtas committee heard.

Merchant service providers, which give travel agents and tour operators the ability to accept debit and credit card payments for goods and services, are seeking bonds of up to 30 per cent of projected turnover from travel agents that will be used to cover returns to passengers in the event of cancellations or airline and travel failures.

Members of the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications described the amount sought by providers as “ludicrous” and “unfair”.

Travel agents and tour operators are required to put in place a bond with the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) calculated at 10 per cent of projected licensable turnover for tour operators and 4 per cent for travel agents, Cathy Mannion, commissioner at CAR explained.

“In the event of a tour operator or travel agent becoming insolvent, CAR uses the bond to cover the cost of consumer claims. Where the bond is insufficient, Ireland has a Travellers’ Protection Fund in place to cover claims,” she said. This covers packages and flights.

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe said he was “alarmed” at the bond sought by MSPs after the sector had been “totally ravaged” during the pandemic.

“The travel sector is trying to make a recovery but it’s going to be impossible when they’re being charged more than seven times what the CAR is asking of them,” he said.

‘Vultures’

MSPs were “an asset to protect the consumer, but they’re also vultures to many in the sector” he said. A bond of 30 per cent of turnover would be “crippling to businesses trying to function”.

MSPs were “being disingenuous and unfair to travel agents” and clarity was needed around the scheme, senator Jerry Buttimer told the committee.

“It is important we give support to the travel industry who have not done anything wrong but they are being asked for outrageous amounts of money,” he said.

Asked by Mr Buttimer whether MSPs were “being unreasonable” Ms Mannion said she was unable to give a view as it was “not within the scope of CAR’s work”.

Asked if CAR had engaged with MSPs on the issue, Ms Mannion said “when they approach us we meet with them. We are very clear with them on what our process is.”

There was a lacuna in the law that could put “an impossible burden” on travel operators and render them out of business, committee chairman Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said, adding that if the measure was to continue “a lot less companies will be renewing their licences.”

Members agreed it would be necessary to invite merchant service providers to speak to the committee on the subject in the near future and to write to the Department of Transport and the Central Bank.

Shannon

Separately, the committee heard from the Shannon Chamber regarding support for regional air connectivity.

Kevin Thompstone, director of Shannon Chamber told the committee the closure of the Aer Lingus crew base at Shannon Airport had been a “devastating blow” to the airport, the employees and the region.

“It is an indicator of the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the sector, nationally and globally,” he said.

Shannon Chamber was seeking a multi-annual, fully funded, regional air access recovery and growth action plan for the aviation sector, to include funding in the order of €32 million annually, to ensure smaller State-owned airports can sustain operations, and a doubling of Tourism Ireland’s marketing fund from €47 million to €94 million.