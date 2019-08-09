Strikes possible as Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial action

Directly-employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland have voted overwhelmingly to back industrial action up to and including strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) – a branch of trade union Fórsa – were balloted on Friday over the proposal and backed it by a margin of 94 per cent.

The result of the ballot raises the possibility that Irish pilots at the airline could strike later this month, along with UK pilots and Portuguese cabin crew, who are pursuing their own separate claims against the company.

The union, which is required to give at least one week’s strike notice, said it would write to management early next week to outline plans for action unless the airline agrees to union pay proposals by Monday.

The union submitted a pay claim to the company in late March 2019, seeking pay levels and structures it said were “in line with sector norms”.

It said the airline, which posted profits of €1 billion last year, is in “a healthy financial position and can fairly reward its pilots”.

Fórsa said Ryanair management “has stalled in negotiations” on pay and related matters since Ialpa submitted its claim. “The airline has made no formal counter-proposal,” it said.

Fórsa assistant general secretary Ian McDonnell said industrial action could be avoided if management at the airline engaged “professionally and constructively” in talks.

“Ryanair’s directly-employed Irish-based pilots are simply seeking pay levels that are common and competitive in the commercial airline sector, from a company that made a more-than-healthy profit of €1 billion last year,” he said.

“They feel they have been forced into contemplating potentially disruptive industrial action by a company that seems either unwilling or unable to negotiate in a professional and constructive manner.

“At this stage, only a substantive counter-proposal, which properly addresses all areas of our claim, will be enough to prevent us serving notice of industrial action next week.”

Some 180 directly-employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland, who are members of Ialpa, were eligible to vote in the ballot. Ryanair pilots employed by agencies were not balloted.

Fórsa spokesman Bernard Harbor told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the size of the mandate highlights to extent of the frustration of pilots.

“This is a situation we don’t have to be in. This is bad news for passengers, for the economy and for staff,” he said.

Fórsa said it would not be making further comment before next week, so as to give management space to respond to its claim.

During industrial unrest last year, Ryanair said it paid captains between €140,000 and €200,000 annually, but unions disputed those figures.

Members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association intend to strike on August 22nd and September 2nd as they pursue a separate pay claim.

Earlier this week, the UK union said that eight out of 10 members in Ryanair voted in favour of industrial action at Ryanair. The turnout was 72 per cent.

Cabin crew in Portugal plan a five-day stoppage beginning on August 21st in a dispute over leave entitlements.

Ryanair recently told staff that it could have to cut up to 900 pilot and cabin crew posts this winter on the back of stalled aircraft deliveries, Brexit fears and rising costs.

The airline suffered a series of strikes last summer in the Republic and elsewhere, which it said cost it €120 million. Ryanair maintained that it operated 90 per cent of its schedule through the industrial unrest.