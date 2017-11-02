Storms fail to halt growth at Cork Airport

Last month’s storms failed to halt growth at Cork Airport, which handled almost 200,000 passengers in October.

More than 197,300 people flew to and from Cork Airport last month, 4 per cent more than October 2016.

The gateway’s first transatlantic route, to Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to the expansion, which continued despite cancellations caused by Storm Ophelia in the middle of the month.

Cork’s managing director, Niall MacCarthy, said that the airport resumed services as soon and as safely as possible in the wake of the storm, which coincidentally hit on the 56th anniversary of its opening.

“Consistent passenger growth is in direct correlation to the ongoing success of our routes across Europe and now to Boston Providence,” Mr MacCarthy said.

The airport handled 42,000 passengers through the course of the October bank holiday weekend, when Cork hosts its annual jazz festival.

Aer Lingus Regional, Swiss Airlines and Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea all announced routes from Cork for next summer, indicating that it should grow further in 2018.