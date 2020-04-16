Stobart Air backer may rescue Irish carrier

A shareholder in Aer Lingus Regional operator, Stobart Air’s owner is considering a rescue bid for the Irish airline.

UK-based transport and aviation business, Stobart Group, a shareholder in the airline’s parent, Connect Airways, said on Thursday that it is weighing all options for the Irish carrier, including the possibility of buying the business.

“A range of discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty that any transaction will take place,” a statement said.

Sources have also suggested that Stobart Air could ask the High Court for protection from its creditors and to appoint an examiner to steer the carrier through difficulties created by the pandemic, which has grounded most airlines.

Connect Airways is in administration in the UK, but neither Stobart Air nor its aircraft leasing arm, Propius, is included in this process.

Stobart Group said that it believed both companies had a viable future after Covid-19 and that but working with Aer Lingus as franchise partner, it could place the business on a secure footing.

Stobart Air offers flights between Britain and the Republic for Aer Lingus under an agreement due to end next year.