Stobart Air appoints new managing director

Aer Lingus Regional operator Stobart Air has appointed its former chief operating officer Andy Jolly as its new managing director, a role he has held in an acting capacity for the last month.

Peter McKenna will join Stobart as chief operating officer on November 1st from SAS Ireland where he is technical director and deputy accountable manager.

Connect Airways has hired Stobart’s previous managing director, Graeme Buchanan, as chief financial officer.

Stobart Aviation, part of logistics business Stobart Group, owns 30 per cent of Connect, as does Virgin Travel Group. Luxembourg-based DLP Holdings has the remaining 40 per cent.

Welcoming the appointments, Conor McCarthy, Stobart Air chairman, said Mr Jolly had 30 years’ experience in aviation.

Mark Anderson, Connect Airways chief executive, said Mr Jolly and Mr McKenna would bring significant talent to Stobart Air.