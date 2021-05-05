Stobart Air announces two new routes for Dublin, Belfast

Stobart Air is to add two new routes linking Dublin and Belfast with Cardiff from the summer.

The company, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional routes, said it would begin the Belfast to Cardiff route on June 28th, operating four times a week, while Dublin to Cardiff would commence from August 30th, with three flights a week.

The airline said the new routes are subject to a timeline that provides certainty for airlines, airports and customers.

Stobart Air has called on governemnt in Ireland and Britain to introduce a vaccine passport system that would allow fully vaccinated people to resume travel.

“The aviation industry needs a roadmap and a clear plan for when and how air travel can safely resume in line with vaccination rollout programmes,” said Andy Jolly, managing director at Stobart Air.

The company also called for cooperation on the recognition of domestic negative Covid-19 tests rather than require passengers to undertake additional pre-departure PCR tests.

“Stobart Air continues to call on the Irish Government to work with all industry stakeholders to restore confidence in aviation and facilitate the resumption of safe air travel in line with the vaccination rollout programme. Airlines need to be able to plan and resource their schedules in advance, so it is critical that the government can outline a roadmap for the resumption of international travel,” Mr Jolly said.

Stobart Air last month confirmed a sale to Isle of Man group Ettyl.