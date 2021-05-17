Stena Line stops sailings on Rosslare-Fishguard route for vessel repairs

Stena Line, the ferry operator, has stopped sailings on its Rosslare-Fishguard route for five days because of repair work in Belfast on its Stena Europe vessel.

The vessel usually makes one trip per day in each direction, but there were no sailings on Monday because of repairs at the Harland & Wolff shipyard. Sailings won’t resume until next Saturday, Stena Line said last night. “Repair work is being undertaken now ahead of the lifting of travel restrictions to the Republic of Ireland.”

In separate moves the company is returning the Stena Estrid, a new vessel, to the Dublin-Holyhead route after a spell on the Rosslare-Cherbourg route. It will replace the Stena Horizon, which return to the Rosslare-Cherbourg service.

“The ships had swapped due to increased freight demand on direct routes to France and low travel volumes between Holyhead and Dublin,” Stena Line said.

“The end of lockdowns have resulted in freight volumes increasing again, so the company needs to switch the vessels back to their pre-lockdown roles.”