State appears to be getting seven-year itch over tourism VAT rate

Caveat: The industry is currently booming but we all know that booms never last

Mark Paul

Chinese tourists capturing the stature of Oscar Wilde on Merrion Square. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

When it comes to seeking State support, the problem for the Irish tourism industry is that it is a victim of its own success.

Visitor numbers are at record levels and hotels are full, yet the industry is trying to convince sceptical Government politicians, and even more sceptical department officials, that its special 9 per cent VAT rate absolutely must be retained in Budget 2019, or else the sector faces disaster.

