State agency sets out tourism plan for ‘challenging’ 2020

Fáilte Ireland, the State tourism authority, has set out a five-point plan to help the industry through “challenging times” in 2020.

The measures include €12 million to develop new visitor attractions; a €6 million marketing campaign aimed at domestic tourists and visitors from the North; the establishment of a new Brexit-focused development division in the agency; a €500,000 marketing campaign to attract workers; and local development plans to boost tourism in regional areas.

Fáilte Ireland and government officials were in Croke Park on Monday morning to announce the 2020 plan in front of 600 attendees at a conference.

Paul Kelly, Fáilte Ireland’s chief executive, said 2020 would be a “challenging” year after a “mixed” 2019.

“Our latest research shows that business sentiment is down fuelled by rising costs and low priced competition,” said Mr Kelly. “But while they threats are real, so are the opportunities.”