Start antigen testing pilot programme for air travel – committee

An Oireachtas committee has called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to urge public health officials to begin a pilot programme of antigen testing for air travel.

The Committee on Transport and Communications has written to the minister asking him to write to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan requesting the “urgent commencement” of an antigen testing pilot programme for aviation.

Dr Holohan, who is chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team, told the committee this week that there was no evidence to validate the use of rapid antigen testing for air travel.

Government failure to adopt rapid antigen Covid tests for air travel passengers is one of several restrictions blamed for a crisis that has cost the industry more than 4,000 jobs and wiped more than 90 per cent off passenger numbers.

The committee has also made the call directly to Dr Holohan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, several ministers and senior civil servants.

Committee chairman, Kieran O’Donnell TD, noted that Dr Holohan supported its proposal to begin a pilot programme of antigen testing for air travel.

“However, he informed us that, to date, he has received no such a request from any Government department or minister,” he added.

“The committee has requested minister Ryan to confirm that the matter is being expedited, providing a specific commencement date for the rapid antigen testing pilot programme for aviation,” Mr O’Donnell said.