SR Technics sells design engineering business to Growing Aero

Aircraft maintenance specialist SR Technics is selling its design engineering business to Swiss consultancy, Growing Aero.

The move means that staff in its Dublin office will be employed by Growing Aero once the deal is completed on October 1st.

An SR Technics statement said that “all” design engineering staff in its Belgrade, Dublin and Zurich offices will continue to be employed at Growing Aero engineering.

SR Technics is selling the business to allow it focus on engine services and maintenance as it combats the impact of Covid-19 on air travel.

The company said on Monday that it would remain involved with the design engineering business until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.