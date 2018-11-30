SMBC upgrade gives it highest rating in aviation industry
Irish aircraft-leasing firm has credit rating upgraded by S&P after capital injection
Peter Barrett, chief executive of SMBC Aviation Capital at their office in IFSC House Dublin.Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons / The Irish Times
Rating agency S&P has upgraded Irish aircraft-leasing firm SMBC Aviation’s credit rating on foot of $1 billion capital injection from shareholders, making it the joint highest rated company in the global aircraft leasing industry.
The company announced on Thursday that it had received a $1 billion capital contribution from its shareholders, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation comprising of $700 million of equity and a $300 million subordinated loan.
S&P responded by upgrading the firm’s issuer credit rating and senior unsecured rating to A- from BBB+.
This, alongside the company’s A- rating from Fitch means that SMBC Aviation Capital holds the joint highest rating of any company in the aircraft leasing industry.
In addition, S&P identified the company as having one of the youngest and most liquid aircraft portfolios in the aircraft leasing sector.
“We are pleased to receive this upgrade from S&P, which reflects the strength of our platform, the quality of our portfolio and our shareholders’ commitment to this business, which was further evidenced today when we received a $1 billion capital contribution,” SMBC chief executive Peter Barrett said.