SMBC Aviation Capital ’s backers to pump $1bn into company

Irish aircraft leasing specialist SMBC Aviation Capital’s shareholders plan to pump $1 billion (€863 million) into the Dublin-based company.

SMBC said on Monday that its backers, Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation, have agreed to provide the Irish company with $1 billion by the end of next March.

The company plans to use the cash to pay for new aircraft that it is planning to buy from next year, fund its continued growth and offer airline customers finance to acquire planes.

Along with this, the two shareholders have agreed that their main leasing arm, Sumitomo Mitsui Fina nce and Leasing Company will become a 50-50 joint venture partner with SMBC.

The company buys aircraft from manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus and leases them to airlines around the world. The Japanese bank bought the business several years ago.

SMBC chief executive, Peter Barrett, said that the plan was further evidence of shareholder support for the Irish company.

“This capital ensure that we are well-positioned to deliver on our own growth plans by enabling us to offer our customers innovative aircraft financial solutions,” he added.

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company president, Masaki Tachibana, confirmed that the capital injection demonstrated the Japanese group’s confidence in SMBC’s strategy.

The restructuring is subject to approval by Japanese and other authorities.