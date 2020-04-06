SMBC Aviation Capital appoints Tomoyuki Tanaka as chairman

Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital’s board has appointed Tomoyuki (Tom) Tanaka as its new chairman.

Mr Tanaka formerly served as the deputy head of the transportation business unit of the Irish-based lessor’s shareholder, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing in Tokyo.

He will replace Mr Shinichi Hayashida, who has served as chairman since May 2012.

Mr Tanaka previously held several senior roles withinthe Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), including joint general manager, in the aviation capital department.

Peter Barrett, SMBC chief executive, said that the company looked forward to Mr Tanaka’s counsel during a challenging period and for its next phase of development.

“His appointment highlights the ongoing, close and supportive relationship we have with our shareholders which is crucial at this time,” Mr Barrett added.