Siptu workers reject Aer Lingus plan

Aer Lingus ground crew have rejected the airline’s Covid-19 crisis recovery plan by a 55 per cent majority.

Around 1,500 Siptu members in Aer Lingus across Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports have been voting on work practice changes and other proposals since earlier this month.

The union confirmed that members have rejected the proposals by 55 per cent to 45 per cent.

Their rejection now raises the possibility that the airline will begin formal talks on redundancies with the union.

It also means that workers will remain on 30 per cent of normal pay while others will remain on temporary lay off.

Siptu divisional organiser, Karan O’Loughlin, said the union would discuss the ballot’s outcome with local representatives.