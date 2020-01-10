Shares surge as Ryanair ups profit guidance after Christmas

Budget airline Ryanair has increased its expected full year profit guidance following sales over the Christmas and new year period.

The airline, in a note to investors on Friday, said it had been a “stronger than expected” travel period, characterised by higher than expected close-in bookings at better than expected yields.

Shares of the airline traded 8.7 per cent higher at €16.54 in Dublin following the note, as of 8.06am.

Ryanair also said forward bookings from January to April are running 1 per cent ahead of this time last year.

“Ryanair believes this will result in slightly better than expected average fares in the fourth quarter, while full year group traffic will grow to 154 million (previously guided at 153 million),” it said.

At the same time, Ryanair’s Austrian subsidiary, Laudamotion, “continues to underperform” with average fares over Christmas lower than expected despite strong traffic growth and high load factors.

“This is a direct result of intense price competition with Lufthansa subsidiaries in both Germany and Austria who are engaged in below cost selling,” said the airline.

Laudamotion now expects to carry 6.5 million passengers in the year to March 2020 but at average fares that are €15 below budget, with the result that Laudamotion’s net loss for the year will widen from under €80 million to about €90 million.

The airline said the results over the period made it appropriate to raise its full year profit after tax guidance range from €800-900 million to a new range of €950 million-€1.05 billion.

“On the basis of current trading, Ryanair expects to finish close to the mid-point of this new range,” said the airline.

“Ryanair will release its third quarter results on February 3rd and will update shareholders in further detail on these trends at that time.”