Shareholders challenge Michael O’Leary’s 10m stock options

Shareholders challenged the grant of 10 million stock options to Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, at the airline’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

A vote on the company’s remuneration report passed with only a narrow 50.5 per cent majority at the meeting.

Responding to questions from the floor, director and remuneration committee chairman, Howard Millar, argued that signing up Mr O’Leary’s services for a further five years was very important to the company.

He noted that Mr O’Leary had agreed to halve his salary and bonus when he signed a new five-year contract this year.

Mr Millar pointed out that the total cost to the company would be € 1.6 million a year, significantly lower than what comparable businesses pay their executives.

Mr Millar stressed that the shares would only be given to Mr O’Leary if Ryanair’s stock price doubled.

“The board very strongly believes that it is in the best interests of the company,” Mr Millar said.