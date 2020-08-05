Shannon campaigners demand board stands down

A new campaign to save Shannon Airport is demanding that the board stand down as the organisation claims the business is mismanaged.

SOS - Save our Shannon says it fears for the airport’s future following signs that Aer Lingus could close its base there as Government Covid-19 restrictions hit air travel.

SOS chairman, Ennistymon Co Clare music promoter Denis Vaughan, accused State company, Shannon Group, whose operations include the airport, of mismanaging the business. “Shannon requires a new board who can reform the whole operation,” Mr Vaughan said on Wednesday.

“The Board of Shannon Group need to stand down as a matter of urgency and be replaced by a group of focused professionals to establish a suitable agenda for the airport’s revival as the sole issue,” he added.

Shannon Group did not comment. Siptu, the Republic’s biggest trade union, recently called for the airport to be returned to the management of State company, DAA, from which it was split in 2013.

Mr Vaughan said hundreds of thousands of people in the region were backing the campaign, which has about 50 active members.

“People are very worried here,” he said, adding that many in the region relied on Shannon to travel for work, business and other reasons.

SOS is demanding that aid given to Aer Lingus must be tied to the airline resuming services from Cork and Shannon airports.

The organisation plans holding a rally on 1.45pm on Sunday, August 9th, at O’Connell Square in Ennis, Co Clare.