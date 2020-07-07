Shannon Airport workers reject 20% pay cut

Workers have rejected plans by Shannon Airport to cut pay by 20 per cent until 2023.

Unions at the State-owned airport are seeking immediate talks following an announcement by the company that it intends to cut pay by 20 per cent until April 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the unions, Siptu sector organiser Neil McGowan warned that workers would strongly resist any unilateral pay cut.

“The lack of consultation with staff and their representatives is appalling and will not assist in reaching an agreeable solution to the difficulties of the airport company,” he said.

The group, including Siptu, Connect and Fórsa, argues that voluntary redundancy terms offered by Shannon are completey unacceptable.

“The unions will be seeking the same terms regarding voluntary redundancy that are on offer to airport workers in DAA, ” said Mr McGowan.