Shannon Airport owning group appoints new company secretary

The State group that owns Shannon Airport has appointed solicitor Rachel Leahy as company secretary and head of legal and Paul MacNamara as chief finance officer.

Ms Leahy joined Shannon Group in 2014 as head of legal with responsibility for procurement.

She will keep both jobs in her new role, which involves ensuring compliance with laws and regulations.

Before joining the State company, Ms Leahy was a partner with Michael Houlihan & Partners solicitors in Ennis, Co Clare. She trained with Dublin law firm Matheson.

Mr MacNamara also joined Shannon Group in 2014. He held a number of senior positions in finance and became acting chief financial officer in June last year. His job includes responsibility for the group’s IT.

A chartered accountant, Mr MacNamara worked for a property business and accountancy firm before working for the State company.