Severe rainfall warning issued for western counties

Motorists urged to avoid driving through flood waters and watch out for mudslides

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ciarán D'Arcy

A rainfall warning has been issued for western counties for Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

A yellow rainfall warning has been issued for western coastal counties for Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

The warning covers counties Offaly, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry and comes into force from 6pm on Friday for 24 hours.

The Road Safety Authority has warned motorists to beware of mudslides and flooding on roads during this period.

The authority issued the following advice on driving in heavy rain:

- Allow for extra stopping distance on wet roads

- Be cognisant of additional spray from HGVs

- Allow reasonable clearance for cyclists and motorcyclists

- Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning on roads with higher speed limits

- Check tyres and replace them if the thread depth is below 3mm

- Use dipped headlights where visibility is poor

The RSA gave specific instructions for driving in flood situations such as not driving through flood waters, gradually applying the brakes to dry them out if you happen to go through water, and watch out for mudslides, washed out roads, burst mains and fallen electricity wires.

Pedestrians and cyclists are urged to wear reflective clothing and to use footpaths, or to walk in the direction of traffic where none are available.

Weekend weather

Most areas are expecting to get a drenching tomorrow with only counties in Ulster and north-Leinster likely to remain dry. Winds will be mild and the highest temperatures will be between 7 to 12 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to be a mostly dry and bright day, with sunny spells, but a few scattered showers will occur near north and northeast coasts. It will feel cold with maximum temperatures of just 8 to 10 degrees.

Sunday night will be very cold with widespread ground frost and temperatures falling to minus 3 degrees.

The outlook for the early part of next week remains changeable with patchy rain and drizzle predicted for most parts.

