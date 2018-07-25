Ryanair warns of job losses in Dublin as it plans to cut Irish fleet

Ryanair has said more than 300 jobs are at risk in Dublin as it prepared to cut its Dublin-based fleet by up to 20 per cent for the winter.

The company issued protective notice to more than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew, blaming the impact on bookings of ongoing industrial action by pilots in recent weeks.

The board has approved the cuts, which will see Ryanair’s Dublin-based fleet reduced from 30 aircraft to 24 over the winter months. Ryanair said there would be few route closures, but expected to reduce frequency on some of its routes.

The company said the rapid growth of its Polish charter airline was another factor in its decision. It plans to double the five aircraft currently offered by Ryanair Sun to Polish operators.

“We regret these base aircraft reductions at Dublin for Winter 2018, but the Board has decided to allocate more aircraft to those markets where we are enjoying strong growth (such as Poland), and this will result in some aircraft reductions and job cuts in country markets where business has weakened, or forward bookings are being damaged by rolling strikes by Irish pilots,” said Ryanair’s COO Peter Bellew. “Ryanair operates a fleet of over 450 aircraft from 87 bases across Europe. We can only do so if we continue to offer low fares, reliable flight services to our customers, and if our reputation for reliability or forward bookings is affected, then base and potential job cuts such as these at Dublin are a deeply regretted consequence”.

The airline will begin consultations with those who have received the notice of potential redundancy, and said any reduction in staff would be determined by its assessment of flight performance, productivity, attendances, and base transfer requests. Staff will be offered transfers to Poland, among other bases, for winter. The changes, if they go ahead, will take effect from the end of October.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Forsa - is considering the statement and will respond shortly.

However, some figures say that current demand for pilots means that any laid off as a result of Ryanair’s move will be able to find alternative employment quickly.

Ialpa Forsa’s strike committee is also due to meet today to consider issuing notice of further strikes to the airline, raising the possibility of stoppages next week to follow three that it has staged over the last fortnight.