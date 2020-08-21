Ryanair wants Portugal added to green list

Ryanair called on the Government to add Portugal to its green list on Friday, saying there was a lower risk of contracting Covid-19 there than in the Republic.

The Irish airline group has repeatedly criticised Government restrictions that require travellers from most EU states, and key trading partners of the Republic, to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving here.

The airline followed demands earlier this week that the Government add Germany and the UK to its green list with a call on Friday that it include popular sunspot Portugal as well.

Travellers arriving in the Republic from countries on the green list do not have to quarantine.

Ryanair’s call followed a UK decision on Thursday to add Portugal to its safe travel list.

The airline said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had subject Irish people to unique and isolationist restrictions since July 1st, when most other EU states began opening up to travel.

Ryanair argued that despite this, the Republic had one of the fastest-rising coronavirus rates in Europe “with Irish citizens more likely to contract Covid in Kerry and Kildare than they are in Portugal, Germany or the UK”.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the airline group’s biggest unit, said that the Government and NPHET continued to mismanage travel restrictions between the Republic and the EU.

“ It is time for the Government to remove these ineffective travel restrictions, and add countries such as Germany, the UK and Portugal to Ireland’s green list,” he added.