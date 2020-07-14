Ryanair to slash 1,000 flights from August and September schedules

Ryanair will slash 1,000 flights – with the potential loss of up to 200,000 passengers – from its Republic-UK schedules in August and September as Covid quarantines remain in place here.

The airline said that the Republic has become the only EU country with a 14-day quarantine restriction on all arrivals from other states in the bloc, most of which have lower Covid-19 infection rates.

The company plans to cut 1,000 flights between Cork, Shannon, Kerry and Knock airports and the UK as it says the quarantine rule is damaging travel between the two states.

Ryanair argued that it made no sense for the Government to treat nations such as Germany, Denmark and Greece as they were suffering similar coronavirus infection rates to the US, Brazil and India.

“Irish citizens are being advised by their Government that they should not travel to and from EU countries, yet citizens of Northern Ireland can travel freely to and from the EU – via Dublin Airport – without any quarantine restrictions whatsoever,” the airline pointed out.

Its statement added that the Republic’s tourism industry and workers travelling between the State and the UK were suffering unrecoverable losses as arriving EU passengers were forced to quarantine.

Ryanair called on the Government to remove all travel restrictions between the Republic and EU as a matter of urgency.