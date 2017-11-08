Ryanair to reinstate Belfast-London service a month early

Route was one of a number suspended for winter months following rosters mix up

Barry O'Halloran

Ryanair announced details of its summer 2018 schedule from Belfast International Airport on Wednesday.

Ryanair will reintroduce a Belfast-to-London service a month early at the beginning of March.

The Irish carrier announced details of its summer 2018 schedule from Belfast International Airport on Wednesday.

Ryanair said that it would begin flying from the airport to London on March 1st, a month earlier than planned.

Its Belfast-London Gatwick route was one of a number suspended from October to the end of March following a crisis over pilots’ rosters at the airline.

Ryanair said that it has moved the service to Stansted because of a doubt over the availability of winter slots at Gatwick.

The airline will launch a new twice-weekly service to Malta next summer and fly a total of 14 routes from Belfast during the season.

Other services will include Lanzarote and Malaga in Spain, Tenerife in the Canaries and Milan in Italy.

“We are pleased to launch our Belfast summer 2018 schedule, with 14 routes in total including a new summer route to Malta and the return of our Belfast-London service, which will now operate to/from London Stansted Airport from March 1st,” said Ryanair’s chief commercial officer, David O’Brien.

