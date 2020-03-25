Ryanair to operate limited flights from Cork and Dublin

Ryanair will offer a limited schedule from Cork and Dublin airports for a week from Friday as it keeps some links open for emergencies, according to the airline group’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary.

The Irish carrier will ground more than 90 per cent of its craft for the coming weeks to comply with tough travel restrictions imposed across Europe to combat the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, Mr O’Leary said that from Friday March 27th until Thursday April 2nd, Ryanair it would offer limited daily or weekly services from Cork to London Stansted, and from Dublin to Stansted and Gatwick, as well as other British cities including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester.

Ryanair will fly on limited basis from Dublin to Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, Cologne and Lisbon. The Irish carrier will also serve a handful of European cities from Stansted.

Its chief executive said that the number of passengers carried on these flights would be low to allow social distancing while craft would be disinfected. Mr O’Leary asked any passengers to co-operate fully with its crews.