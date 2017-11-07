Ryanair to offer connecting flights via Porto from January

Ryanair will offer connecting flights through Porto Airport in Portugal from next January, the Irish airline said on Tuesday.

The carrier, which flies mostly point to point, began offering some connections via Rome Fiumicino and Milan Bergamo airports in Italy earlier this year.

Ryanair is now planning to offer the same service through Porto, connecting destinations in Portugal, Italy, Spain, Germany and Belgium with each other, through the Portuguese gateway, from January 3rd.

Passengers will be able to fly from the likes of Barcelona, Brussels, Dusseldorf, and Lisbon through Porto to Faro, Ponta Delgada, Nuremberg and Madrid. The initiative involves around 20 routes.

The move will allow passengers to transfer between flights without going landside, have checked in baggage transferred from one flight to another and have one booking reference for the two journeys.

The airline began offering connecting flights via Milan and Rome earlier this year in response to customer demand. It also began selling long-haul flights with Air Europa on its website.

Ryanair announced a number of improvements to its website, hotel rooms business and the launch of a new Chinese language website on Tuesday.