Ryanair to launch Dublin-Luxembourg service for winter schedule

Ryanair will begin flying from Dublin to Luxembourg as part of this year’s winter schedule, which the low-cost airline plans to launch next week.

The carrier is due to announce its winter 2018-2019 services from Dublin to the media on Monday.

Ryanair’s first service from Dublin to Luxembourg will be among the routes that the airline will be announcing, according to reports from the country on Friday.

The airline will begin flying to Luxembourg from the Irish airport in October and will operate the route three times a week from the end of that month.

While this will be the first service from Dublin to the European Union country, Ryanair is Luxembourg Airport’s second-biggest airline.

The Irish low-cost carrier already flies between Luxembourg and seven other destinations, Barcelona, Madrid, London Stansted, Milan Bergamo, Lisbon, Porto and, most recently, Seville.

Ryanair flies almost 15 million passengers to and from the Republic every year, with Dublin Airport accounting for more than 12 million of that total.

The airline’s schedule launches normally feature a combination of new routes and extra services to existing services.

Luxembourg is home to a number of EU institutions. The European Court of Justice and the court of auditors is based in the country.

Also, the European Parliament’s secretariat is based in Luxembourg’s Kirchberg district, although the parliament actually sits in Strasbourg in eastern France.