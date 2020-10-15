Ryanair to close Cork, Shannon for winter, warns of further redundancies

Ryanair is to close its Cork and Shannon bases for the winter as the airline cuts its schedule to 40 per cent of last year’s capacity, warning that more redundancies and unpaid leave were “inevitable” this winter.

The move comes as bookings take a hit from ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. Ryanair said its forward bookings had weakened “materially” in November and December.

The group said it would maintain up to 65 per cent of its winter route network, but with reduced frequencies. It is also closing its Toulouse base for the winter, and making significant base aircraft cuts in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Vienna.

“While we deeply regret these winter schedule cuts, they have been forced upon us by Government mismanagement of EU air travel. Our focus continues to be on maintaining as large a schedule as we can sensibly operate to keep our aircraft, our pilots and our cabin crew current and employed while minimising job losses,” Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said.

“It is inevitable, given the scale of these cutbacks, that we will be implementing more unpaid leave, and job sharing this winter in those bases where we have agreed reduced working time and pay, but this is a better short-term outcome than mass job losses.

“There will regrettably be more redundancies at those small number of cabin crew bases, where we have still not secured agreement on working time and pay cuts, which is the only alternative.”

The company is already operating at a 70 per cent load factor – a measure of how full its planes are – and expects to carry a total of 38 million passengers in its 2021 financial year. However, it warned that could be revised downward if more lockdowns were imposed during the winter.

Mr O’Leary said the company would continue to actively manage its cost base, preparing for a rebound in short haul air travel in Europe once an effective Covid-19 vaccine is developed.

“In the meantime, we urge all EU governments to immediately, and fully, adopt the EU Commission’s traffic light system, which allows for safe air travel between EU states on a regional basis to continue (without defective travel restrictions) for those countries and regions of Europe, who are able to demonstrate that their Covid case rates are less than 50 per 100,000 population.”

Ireland is currently experiencing Covid rates in excess of 100 per 100,000 population over the past 14 days.

Analysts Stephen Furlong and Ross Harvey at Davy, which is corporate broker to the airline, said the news came as no surprise.

They noted that back in July, Ryanair had said that it expected to operate a schedule that was 40 per cent down on pre-Covid figures in that month, rising to 60 per cent in August and 70 per cent in September.

In August, it announced that it was reducing September and October capacity by 20 per cent, bringing September down to around 56 per cent of 2019 capacity.

“ On September 18th, it said that it was reducing October capacity by a further 20 per cent (i.e. October down to c.40 per cent of prior year),” the analysts said. “This latest revision, which reduces capacity further in the whole winter period from 60 per cent to 40 per cent, should come as no surprise.

Davy now expects the constrained capacity and base closures to cost the airline more than €500 million over the winter season.