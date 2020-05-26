Ryanair to challenge Lufthansa’s €9bn aid

Ryanair will challenge a €9 billion government bailout of German rival Lufthansa, the Irish carrier confirmed on Tuesday.

The German government this week agreed to give Deutsche Lufthansa €9 billion to support it through the Covid-19 crisis in return for a 20 per cent stake.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair Holdings chief executive, vowed to ask the European courts to overturn the deal on the grounds that it was illegal state aid.

“Ryanair will appeal against this latest example of illegal state aid to Lufthansa, which will massively distort competition and level playing field into provision of flights to and from Germany for the next five years,” Mr O’Leary declared.

The Irish group condemned the €9 billion saying it came on top of extensive payroll support already given to Lufthansa and warning it would further strengthen its rival’s monopoly-like grip on German air travel.