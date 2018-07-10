Ryanair to cancel up to 30 Irish-UK flights on Thursday

Ryanair will cancel up to 30 Irish-UK flights on Thursday July 12th as a result of a pilots’ strike, the airline said in an update.

“All Ireland-to-Europe flights will operate as normal,” the company added.

In all, it will cancel up to 30 of its 290 Irish flights on Thursday,

Ryanair is due to text and e-mail affected passengers today to update them on their flights.

About 100 members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association employed by Ryanair plan to strike on Thursday in a dispute over seniority.