Ryanair to cancel 190 flights on Friday as cabin crew plan strike

Around 30,000 Ryanair passengers in Europe face disruption on Friday as planned cabin crew strikes have forced the airline to cancel 190 flights.

Cabin crew in Belgium, Germany, Holland, Italy, Portugal and Spain plan a one-day stoppage on Friday September 28th.

The airline said on Tuesday that it would cancel 190 of a total of 2,400 flights as a result.

According to Ryanair, the cancellations will hit 30,000 passengers of the 450,000 due to fly with the airline on Friday.

The carrier contacted the affected customers on Tuesday morning offering them alternative flights or refunds.

Ryanair blamed unions acting at “the behest of competitor airlines” for the strikes.

The airline maintained that a Norwegian Air cabin crew member was behind the stoppage in Spain and while an employee of Portugal’s TAP was calling for the strike in that country.

Ryanair also said that a “tiny” union in Italy with no recognition or support amongst cabin crew there was threatening strike.

The airline earlier said that it had signed a collective labour agreement with three Italian cabin crew unions, FIT CISL, ANPAC, and ANPAV.