Ryanair strike: pilots and management go to mediation

Ryanair and its Irish pilots are meeting under the mediation of Kieran Mulvey on Monday in an effort to settle differences that have led to five strikes at the airline over the past month.

Ryanair last week proposed Mr Mulvey, former chairman of the Workplace Relations Commission, as an independent mediator, following calls by Ialpa-Forsa, which represents the pilots, for independent third-party involvement.

About 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots held their fifth one-day strike on Friday in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues. They joined pilots in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden in a series of strikes that forced the airline to cancel 396 of 2,400 flights, disrupting 67,000 passengers.

Ialpa-Forsa spokesman Bernard Harbor indicated that the row could be resolved but warned there was still significant differences between the two sides.

“There is quite a distance between the two parties on the central issue in dispute, which is the need for a fair and transparent system for transfer of pilots between Ryanair’s many European bases,” he said.

Speaking on RTE radio’s Morning Ireland programme, Mr Harbor added that the threat of redundancies at Ryanair had complicated the issue.

The cuts announced by Ryanair would come into effect as soon as October and could result in the loss or transfer of 300 Dublin-based jobs.

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair’s chief marketing officer, told the same programme that the dispute had gone to a third party because “five days of unjustified strikes by 25 per cent of our pilots” had not achieved anything. He said mediation was more helpful than “unwanted intervention” by non-Ryanair pilots.

“We hope that, with third party mediation, Forsa will now take control of their side of the process,” he said. “We hope that any unwanted interference by non-Ryanair pilots is removed. We hope that Forsa take it more seriously and we ultimately hope that this process is successful.”

Mr Harbor said the representatives at today’s talks would be four Ryanair pilots and a number of trade union negotiators. He said Mr Mulvey’s intervention would be “grounds for success.”

The trade union spokesman said that no further notice of strikes would be issued while negotiations are ongoing.

“We don’t want strikes, we want the strikes averted,” Mr Jacobs said. “We hate cancelling any flight or disruption to our customers,” he said, adding that the airline was making good progress with trade unions through Europe.