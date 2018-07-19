Ryanair signs recognition deal with German cabin crew trade union

Ryanair has signed a deal recognising German cabin crew union Ver.di, the third such agreement that the Irish airline has struck recently.

The carrier faces industrial action by Irish-based pilots and cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain in coming days.

Ryanair said on Thursday that it has signed a union recognition agreement with Ver.di, which will represent directly-employed cabin crew working on the airline’s craft in Germany.

The airline noted that the agreement followed extensive talks with Ver.di and covers the German market.

The deal follows similar agreements reached with Anpac/Anpav in Italy and Unite in the UK, which will represent directly employed cabin crew in those countries.

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair’s chief people officer, said: “This is a further sign of the progress Ryanair is making with trade unions since our December 2017 decision to recognise unions, with over 60 per cent of our cabin crew now covered by recognition agreements.”

Mr Wilson added that the carrier hoped to announce further such deals shortlyt in coutries where unions have approached discussions in a “practical and positive” manner.

He argued that the progress Ryanair has made “confounded” sceptics who claimed its committment to recognising unions was not genuine.