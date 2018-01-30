Ryanair signs recognition deal with British pilots union

Barry O’Halloran

Ryanair has signed a union recognition deal with the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA), the first of its kind since the airline reversed its policy on organised labour in December.

Confirming the deal on Tuesday, the carrier said that BALPA would now be the sole representative body for Ryanair-employed pilots in the UK, one of its biggest markets.

Britain is home to one of Ryanair’s biggest bases, Stansted Airport. Around one in four of the carrier’s 4,000-plus pilots are based in the UK along with 100 of its 400 aircraft.

“This agreement follows extensive negotiations with BALPA since Ryanair’s December announcement that it was willing to recognise unions for collective bargaining purposes,” the airline’s statement added.

Ryanair agreed to recognise unions in December following strike threats from members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) and equivalent groups in Germany, Italy and Portugal.

BALPA was not one of the unions whose Ryanair-employed members threatened industrial action, but did begin talks with the airline in mid-December, along with other unions.

Similar negotiations are still underway with IALPA – part of trade union Forsa – whose members are due to meet in Dublin on Tuesday to discuss a pay offer from the airline.

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair’s chief people officer, welcomed the news. “This agreement validates the decision of Ryanair’s board in December to recognise unions,” he sad.

Mr Wilson added that the fact that the airline had “delivered pay rises of up to 20 per cent” and union recognition in its biggest market showed how serious the airline was about working constructively with labour groups.

BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton confirmed that the union “was pleased to announce” that Ryanair had recognised the union as having sole negotiating rights for its UK pilots.