Ryanair signs first cabin-crew trade union recognition deal

Ryanair has signed its first recognition deal with a union representing cabin crew.

The Irish airline has been negotiating with groups representing pilots and cabin crew since agreeing to recognise unions last December.

Ryanair confirmed on Wednesday that it has signed its first cabin agreement with ANPAC and ANPAV which will represent Ryanair directly-employed cabin crew in Italy.

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair’s chief people officer, said the airline was pleased to announce the deal with ANPAC and ANPAV.

“This is our first cabin crew union recognition agreement (which follows recognition agreements with pilot unions in the UK and Italy earlier this year) and further demonstrates Ryanair’s progress on recognising and negotiating with unions across Europe for our people,” he noted.

Mr Wilson added that the airline was making good progress with other cabin crew unions across Europe and hoped to sign more deals with both them and pilot groups in coming weeks.