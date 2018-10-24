Ryanair signs deal with Spanish pilot union Sepla

Ryanair has been has said it is making considerable progress in concluding agreements with unions after signing a deal with the Spanish union Sepla that recognises its right to represent pilots.

The airline said following the deal which covers all of the company’s directly employed pilots in Spain, it is to begin negotiations on a full collective agreement early next month with Spanish labour law expected to apply to all pilots by no later than January 31st, 2019.

The deal with Sepla follows the signing of similar agreements with Spac in Portugal, Balpa in the UK and Anpac in Italy.

Ryanair’s chief people officer Eddie Wilson said the airline continues to meet with unions in Spain and Portugal and expects to quickly conclude cabin crew agreements in those countries.

The airline signed its first recognition deal with a union representing cabin crew in early June. It has been negotiating with groups representing pilots and cabin crew across Europe since agreeing to recognise unions last December.