Ryanair shares price continues to fall in early trade

Shares in Ryanair continued to fall in early trade, with the airline’s stock declining more than 3 per cent on the Irish market.

At 9.30am, shares in the company were trading at €11.125 in Dublin, down 3 per cent from the opening price.

The decline came following a 12.5 per slide in the stock on Monday as it issued a profit warning and announced some “modest” cuts to its winter schedule. Full-year profit is now likely to be 12 per cent lower than expected, Ryanair said, with falling consumer confidence and a fear of further strike action hitting forward bookings.

The airline said on Tuesday morning that passenger traffic continued to rise in September, despite ongoing strike action at the airline that led to flight cancellations. Ryanair was forced to cancel more than 400 flights in September amid two days of strikes by pilots and cabin crew and ongoing air traffic control shortages in the UK, Germany and France.

The number of passengers carried on Ryanair flights last month rose 6 per cent to 12.6 million, with a 97 per cent load factor, while Lauda carried 500,000 passengers during the period.

“During the entire month of September, while we cancelled just over 400 flights, we completed over 68,000 scheduled flights with more than 80 per cent of these flights arriving on time,” said Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs.