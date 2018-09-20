Ryanair shareholders vote to re-elect board members

Ryanair shareholders have voted to re-elect all of the company’s board members, but the vote to re-elect its chairman was met with a minor shareholder revolt.

At the budget airline’s annual general meeting (agm) in Co Meath on Thursday some 70.5 per cent of shareholders voted to re-elect David Bonderman as the company’s chairman.

Speaking at the agm chief executive Michael O’Leary said he expected to win all the agm votes by a “large majority”.

Both Charlie McCreevy and Declan McKeon chose not to seek re-election at the agm. Emer Daly and Róisín Brennan were appointed as their replacements.

Ahead of the meeting, the European Cockpit Association (ECA), an organisation of pilots’ unions, called on investors to back the “necessary changes” on the board and management to allow for a fresh start on talks with labour groups.

Philip von Schoppenthau, ECA secretary general, argued that pilots had set out what it would take to address their concerns and prevent them leaving Ryanair for jobs with competitor carriers.

“One of the most powerful signals of goodwill from management would be to offer immediately to every contractor pilot to move - by January 1st, 2019 - to a direct employment contract rather than the precarious Irish broker agency contracts,” he said.

“All contracts should also be governed by the local law of the country where the pilot is based,” Mr von Schoppenthau added.

Ryanair responded that: “Any such commentary from a Lufthansa pilot should be dismissed.”

European pilot unions, including Germany’s Vereinegung Cockpit and Dutch Alpa, highlighted contracts as one of the grievances behind a one-day strike last month.

Ryanair agreed to recognise trade unions in December and said that it had reached deals with organisations representing about 60 per cent of pilots and cabin crew across its network.

Company approach

Dirk Polloczek, ECA president, said that despite these assurances, the company’s approach was largely unchanged.

“Management simply appears unable to talk to its own employees in a constructive manner and without falling back on its old and unhelpful habits,” he said.

The ECA said the “obvious question” for investors was whether current management could ensure a smooth transition to a unionised airline.

Meanwhile, the British Airline Pilots’ Association, one of the first unions to sign a recognition deal with Ryanair, predicted on Wednesday that industrial unrest could continue at the carrier for the foreseeable future.

The union joined calls on shareholders to oust chief executive Michael O’Leary and chairman David Bonderman at Thursday’s meeting. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg